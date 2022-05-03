"I want that rematch" - Jackie Buntan wants another go-around with Smilla Sundell

Jackie Buntan knows she deserves another shot at the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship. She’s also willing to challenge champion Smilla Sundell whenever the fight may be.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Buntan said her title shot wasn’t a one-off occurrence and that she’ll be back in the title picture in no time.

The Filipino-American striker said she’ll gladly climb up the ladder if ONE Championship deems that she needs to fight for her shot at the belt.

Jackie Buntan said:

“I mean it depends on how many fights they want to give me before I’m able to get that rematch, but I want that rematch. It’s not like a one-and-done type of thing for me.”

Buntan went through the gauntlet in 2021, taking down Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vanderyeva, and Daniela Lopez to earn her shot at the inaugural title.

Her momentum, however, came crashing down when she lost to Sundell via unanimous decision at ONE 156 this past April.

Nevertheless, Buntan believes she’s still one of the best fighters in the division and a rematch against Sundell isn’t a far-off proposition.

“I still believe I’m one of the top contenders in this division, so it just kind of depends on whoever they want to give and whoever they sign really.”

Catch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan admits she couldn’t get past Sundell’s length

Jackie Buntan usually has no problems closing the distance against taller and longer opponents. Sundell, however, proved to be in a different class.

Sundell is listed at 5-foot-8, a solid five inches taller than Buntan. This height discrepancy, coupled with the Swede’s 5-foot-9 wingspan, proved too difficult for Buntan to overcome.

“I know it says that she’s 5-foot-8 in her info but we knew she’s definitely taller than 5’8”. The tallest girls I’ve fought were 5’9” and that’s tall, but it wasn’t a huge issue for me because I’m still able to come inside. But Smilla, I swear, she’s probably almost six feet, so that was definitely a big factor.”

Buntan added that Sundell’s darting movements compounded her situation inside the circle. Despite the 17-year-old’s lanky frame, Buntan said there was power behind every strike the young star threw.

“It was very hard to get out of her lanky range. Coming into this fight, I’ve said in other interviews that I know she’s a solid opponent. She has good technique, we knew she was strong and she has some weight behind her hands.”

It remains to be seen whether Buntan can earn a rematch with Sundell. If she does, fans will no doubt look forward to the pair sharing the circle again.

Edited by Harvey Leonard