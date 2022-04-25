"Don’t count me out, the journey has just begun" - Jackie Buntan vows to get back to the title picture

Jackie Buntan isn’t going anywhere. After her disappointing loss to Smilla Sundell at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, Buntan shared her thoughts on Instagram and stressed that her martial arts journey is far from over.

Buntan and Sundell featured in one of the most electrifying fights on the card. The 17-year-old Swedish phenom had her hand raised to become the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

The Filipino-American striker gave props to Sundell for the victory but vowed that she would be back in the title picture sooner rather than later. Buntan wrote on Instagram:

“Went into an absolute war with @smilla_fairtex! Big congrats to her and her team @fairtextrainingcenter - we will meet again soon. I believe I’m still one of the best in the world. There is no other fighter like me and there is no quit in me… Don’t count me out, the journey has just begun."

The two strikers exchanged wall-crashing blows in the earlier stages of the fight but it was Sundell who ultimately got the better of Buntan in the final two rounds. The 5-foot-8 teenager enjoyed her five-inch height advantage and used that to create separation whenever Buntan tried to get close.

Despite the punishment she received, Buntan displayed her heart and never wavered against Sundell’s onslaught.

“I’m grateful for the lessons I learned in this fight, it’s only lit a bigger fire in my heart to level up in every capacity. Life has dealt me tougher cards- I’m still here and I’ll be back and better.”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees big things for Jackie Buntan

It wasn’t all disappointment for Jackie Buntan after her loss. Supporters came flooding in to uplift Buntan, including ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Sityodtong commended her in the comments of one of her posts, writing:

“100% you will be back better, faster, stronger, and smarter than ever, Jackie! You have everything it takes to become a world champion in the future. Losses are simply lessons on the path to greatness if we seek the truth. Keep shining, Jackie!!!”

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera also cheered Buntan on, while Sundell’s gym Fairtex Training Center also gave their message of support to the 24-year-old.

“Great job Jackie! Can’t wait for you to perform again!” posted Fairtex Training Center.

