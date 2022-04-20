"One of the best years of my life" - Jackie Buntan's huge 2021 leading into 2022 title bid at ONE 156

Jackie Buntan had one of the best years that a combat sports athlete could have in 2021. She made her ONE Championship debut and also stayed undefeated in three Muay Thai bouts.

After an amazing 2021, she is now heading towards a well-deserved title shot. Jackie Buntan and 17-year-old Swede Smilla Sundell will fight for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight championship at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker, Buntan discussed what a successful 2021 meant for her career.

"It was a fantastic year for me. Going into it, of course, coming out of 2020 you would think, 'Oh no, what do we have in store next?' But it was a fantastic year, starting with the Wondergirl debut. Leading up to the end of the year, just going 3-0 in ONE Championship, you know. Just gave me a lot more experience as a fighter, a lot more doors open, opportunities open. Now I'm able to compete for the inaugural title shot so it was definitely one of the best years of my life, I could say that."

Catch the full interview below:

After her incredible 2021 run, Jackie Buntan is looking to gain a world title in 2022, something she can accomplish this Friday.

Jackie Buntan discusses what her title shot means

After a lifetime of dedication to combat sports, it is starting to pay off for Jackie Buntan. While she'll be challenging for gold on April 22, Buntan said that she knew a title shot was in the works as early as December.

Now just days away from her opportunity, Buntan told Sportskeeda what the championship fight means to her:

"A lot of pride, a lot of proving myself right and proving a lot of other people wrong... Choosing this path I'm sure like any other fighter there's so many outside voices and doubt from the outside, but I think it's just if you want something bad enough you're gonna make it happen. And I'm just proving to myself that I'm capable of doing that and I'm doing that."

The most important factor in her April 22 title shot in proving her worth to herself and to the world. After a lifetime in combat sports, she is looking to prove to doubters that she can make it to the top.

The Muay Thai world title is nearly in Buntan's grasp. Standing in her way is the Swedish striking phenom Smilla Sundell. At ONE 156 on April 22, Buntan will be looking to capture a world title and make her dreams a reality.

