Jackie Buntan says she's smarter than opponent Smilla Sundell 

Jackie Buntan will be looking to derail the hype train of 17-year-old sensation Smilla Sundell when the pair do battle for the first-ever ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

The fight will take place in the co-main event at ONE: 'Eersel vs. Sadikovic' on Friday, April 22 in Singapore.

Buntan has been in excellent form and has racked up three straight victories against the likes of Wondergirl Fairtex, Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Daniela Lopez. When asked about where she is stronger, she said:

"My brain power, I think I'm the smarter fighter," she told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

"I think with Smilla - we're assuming she's going to come in aggressively just like she did with her first fight in ONE. So she'll essentially be taking charge. But I'm smarter, I'm there to see the mistakes and have her make mistakes and find the holes," added the Redondo Beach resident.

Sundell lived up to her 'phenom' tag on her ONE debut. The Swede delivered a high-octane performance and scored a third-round knockout. The teenager trains at the famed Fairtex Gym in Pattaya and cites training partner Stamp Fairtex as an inspiration.

Stamp famously won world titles in both atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing. She secured the Muay Thai belt against Buntan's gymmate Janet Todd before losing the kickboxing strap in a rematch a year later.

You can watch the interview here:

Buntan says Sundell is 'worthy' despite being new to ONE

Having fought three times in 2021, the California-native has been far more prolific than her rivals. Sundell has been training in Muay Thai since she was five years old and has been making a big name for herself on the circuit in Thailand. Despite having only one fight to her name under the ONE banner, the 24-year-old believes her younger opponent has done enough to earn a shot at the belt:

"I do think it was a quick shot but she's definitely worthy of it. It's tricky just because the strawweight division is so new and there are still some women who haven't really fought yet or only fought once, like back in 2020. So I feel like it's kind of all over the place. But no, she's definitely a worthy contender for the belt," said the Filipina-American.

Whoever comes out on top on Friday will claim a piece of history as the inaugural champion. It will also be a landmark occasion for Buntan's gym if she were to join Todd in holding a world title in ONE.

Edited by John Cunningham