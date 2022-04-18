"When I’m in there, I’m just in kill mode" - Regian Eersel breaks down why he believes his world title defense against Arian Sadikovic will not go the distance

Regian Eersel is the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion for a number of reasons, and he believes that those reasons will be enough to stop Arian Sadikovic in their matchup.

‘The Immortal’ is set to defend his world title against Sadikovic in the main event of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22. In an interview with ONE Championship, Eersel said that he is looking forward to facing someone with a combination of Sadikovic’s style and build.

“I am excited for this fight. I know he’s a little bit smaller than me, [but he’s] a boxer who puts pressure on his opponents [and has] a good aggressive style.”

However, Eersel thinks that the aggressive style that earned Sadikovic the nickname ‘Game Over’ could also lead to his downfall.

“I do not think this fight will go the distance. He has a lot of holes in his style. I think I am going to [find them]. It’s not that he is not good at some points, but when you [try to] put pressure on the opponent, you also open yourself up. I think I’m going to use this to my advantage."

Eersel continued by sharing why he is superior to his opponent.

“My strength is in the power of my knee [strikes]. Also, my [fight] intelligence. While I’m fighting, I can adapt to my opponent. I have almost another person inside me that is full of aggression. And yeah, it comes out in the ring. When I’m in there, I’m just in kill mode. [At that point] you just do what you have been taught in the training.”

Regian Eersel looks to continue his dominant streak

Regian Eersel has been undefeated since 2016 and is not interested in changing that anytime soon.

The 29-year-old has 57 wins against only four losses in his kickboxing career, conquering the competition at every stop. He joined ONE Championship in 2018 and quickly collected back-to-back wins in the circle.

He earned a shot at the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title opposite fellow world champion Nieky Holzken. After winning a thrilling five-round encounter, they went right at each other for a second time five months later, with Eersel again taking the win.

On April 22, Regian Eersel will look to defend his world title for a fourth time when he faces Arian Sadikovic. Well aware of his advantages over Sadikovic, Eersel is confident that he will emerge victorious.

