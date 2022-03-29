Jackie Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell for ONE inaugural strawweight Muay Thai championship

Jackie Buntan will meet Smilla Sundell on April 22 for the ONE Championship inaugural strawweight Muay Thai championship at ONE: Reloaded.

This match was first reported with a teaser used at ONE X. Both Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell have made Instagram posts about this fight. Additionally, the official ONE FC website has used their photos in the fight poster for this event.

The Filipino-American Jackie Buntan wrote on her Instagram post:

"Making my way back into the [ONE Championship] circle April 22nd for the Inaugural Strawweight Muay Thai World Title."

Sweden's Smilla Sundell posted on Instagram:

"Going for the world title in Muay Thai."

Jackie Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell is sure to be an exciting clash. Sundell is best known for her aggression and finishing ability. Despite only being 17-years-old, she has claimed 22 KO/TKO wins to her record. Buntan, on the other hand, is best known for her technical aptitudes in Muay Thai and has even trained with world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell road to ONE Reloaded

The two Muay Thai strikers have earned their top contender spot by defeating most of this division already. ONE has created the ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship because Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell crumpled the competition so far.

Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell, of Sweden, is a Muay Thai prodigy. She made her ONE Championship debut at just 17 years of age and dominated Australia's Diandra Martin en route to a KO/TKO victory in this match.

Buntan has also been unstoppable in her ONE Muay Thai clashes. In her ONE debut, she met Wondergirl Fairtex and dominated the fight to win via unanimous decision.

Next, Buntan faced the Belarusian "Barbie" Ekaterina Vandaryeva in a close fight but Buntan secured the victory. This was followed by an impressive decision win over Argentina's Daniela López in September.

With continuous wins, Buntan has earned her rightful place in this title match. She stayed with martial arts and Muay Thai as it brought stability to her life. She told ONE Championship in an interview:

“We ended up moving out of our house. Our college fund, our cars, we literally lost everything. At the time, from about 11 to 13, I was in the gym consistently for a kid. That was the only thing that kept me going. I looked at Muay Thai as a sense of stability. When we lost everything, with my parents and siblings being older and more mature than I was, it affected them a lot more than it did me at the time. I just really felt Muay Thai was that outlet for me."

Finding stability as a young woman and now challenging for a world title, Buntan will face Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship on April 22.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Smilla SundellFINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! Smilla Sundell 🇸🇪 FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! 👊 #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/bvD8FiT8vF

Edited by Allan Mathew