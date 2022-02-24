Jackie Buntan offers her thoughts on Iman Barlow and Viktoria Lipianska

Jackie Buntan exploded onto the global stage with three stellar displays last year. Her ambition this year is to continue that rich vein of form.

The Filipino-American strawweight is willing to take on anyone to keep her success in ONE Super Series going strong.

In a recent interview with ONE, Jackie Buntan weighed in on two fellow strawweight stars that she has on her radar – one of whom is MTGP bantamweight world champion, Iman Barlow. Buntan said:

“Yeah, she just fought recently. She won gold (the MTGP world title). I think she's a solid competitor, tons of experience. Way more than me. But you know, I think she's a high output type of fighter.”

Barlow, who trains at Assassins Muay Thai Boxing Club, penned a deal with the Singapore-based organization in 2019 but has yet to make her debut on the global stage.

She dominates opponents in the ring with her inch-perfect boxing and Muay Thai techniques. When she does make the walk, the British powerhouse will surely make an impact.

Jackie Buntan loves tough assignments, and a match between the pair could happen if both parties can come to a deal. If that fails to happen, though, the Boxing Works athlete told ONE that she would love to test herself against Slovakia’s Viktoria Lipianska. She said:

“I [am] definitely interested in fighting her. I mean, both of them really. I think Victoria has a cool style. I've only seen her fight once when she fought Amber like years ago. But that was a good fight for her. I felt like that would kind of make the most sense for who I would fight next. But I feel like it's kind of randomized with our division because it's still pretty new.”

Jackie Buntan: “I’m just waiting for a fight date”

Whatever the future holds for the young star, fans can expect her to shine as brightly as she did in her victories over Wondergirl, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez.

In the interview, she also revealed that she is more than ready for her next challenge on the global stage.

When asked about her year so far and what her short-term goals are, the 24-year-old striking phenom said:

“It's been good so far, you know. I still can't believe we're already here in 2022. But pretty much same old stuff, getting back in the groove of training and just waiting for a fight date, really.”

