"You will get it" – Superbon backs Jackie Buntan to win inaugural strawweight Muay Thai crown

Superbon has backed Jackie Buntan to be crowned the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. The American striking star will enter the Circle for a scheduled five-round war against Smilla Sundell at ONE: Reloaded on Friday, April 22.

The featherweight kickboxing world champion has built a close friendship with the 24-year-old athlete through his time training at Boxing Works in Lawndale, California.

He views her as one of the brightest prospects in Muay Thai and is very confident that she'll leave the circle with another win and the belt over her shoulder.

Jackie Buntan broke the news of her return on her Instagram account four days ago.

"Making my way back into the @onechampionship Circle April 22nd for the Inaugural Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.”

Superbon dropped his vote of confidence in the comment section a day later by writing:

“You will get it [the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship]."

Achieving a win against Sundell could prove to be a tough test. The 17-year-old Swedish phenom dazzled in her promotional debut at ONE: Full Circle last month, knocking out Australia’s Diandra Martin in the third round of their bout courtesy of two hooks and a straight left.

Both strawweight Muay Thai talents have expressed their desire to compete for ONE gold, and now their wish has been granted by the promotion.

Jackie Buntan’s journey in ONE so far

A victory for the strawweight striker in three weeks will see her extend her perfect run on the global stage to four.

The Boxing Works standout introduced herself to the ONE Super Series roster with a dominant display against Wondergirl at ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2021.

Two months later, she followed up that debut triumph with a split-decision win against striking queen Ekaterina Vandaryeva. The Belarusian pushed her until the final bell, but Buntan managed to hang on and get the judges' nod.

In her most recent outing at ONE: Empower – the Singapore-based promotion’s first all-women event – Jackie Buntan prevailed at the expense of debutant Daniela Lopez.

The California native is undoubtedly a hot prospect, and fans would be mistaken to bet against her when ONE: Reloaded gets underway on April 22.

