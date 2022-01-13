"Every action has a counter" - Ekaterina Vandaryeva breaks down Supergirl ahead of their clash

Ekaterina Vandaryeva is looking for a breakthrough win in ONE Championship when she takes on Supergirl at ONE: Heavy Hitters this Friday, January 14.

The Belarusian fighter is more than a decade older than her opponent, but she understands the dangers Supergirl poses in their matchup. Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their clash, Ekaterina Vandaryeva shared her observations of her upcoming opponent:

“She is somewhat unusual because Thai athletes don’t like using their boxing very much. They do it rarely, mostly to distract and land a middle kick, get into the clinch and so on. But she keeps rushing with her punches endlessly.”

Despite noting Supergirl’s punches, the 30-year-old also knows the threat of her opponent’s famed knees.

“She is good with her knees, but every action has a counter and I know what to do to block. She won’t surprise me.”

For all the potential that Supergirl has, there are still some visible holes in her game that Vandaryeva hopes to take advantage of.

“She has serious weaknesses in her defense, especially when she’s flying forward. And she may miss a lot. When she misses her strikes, her energy will disappear. I need to be smarter and use better techniques.”

Ekaterina Vandaryeva’s experience can be a weapon against “young” Supergirl

Ekaterina Vandaryeva has competed in various parts of the world. She is best known for owning a victory over former UFC champion Joana Jędrzejczyk back in 2011.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Supergirl will be competing in just her second match on the global stage, having previously competed locally in Thailand. Their matchup will be a clear battle between youth and experience.

While Supergirl believes age will not be a factor in their matchup, Vandaryeva thinks the Thai sensation’s youth can be a powerful weapon.

“At her age, you don’t analyze much you just come out and keep hitting. You don’t even think much if you’re tired or not. You go and strike until you’re dead. This is an advantage of being young,”

However, ‘Barbie’ hinted that she may have an answer to it.

“When you grow up, you start analyzing, thinking what’s working, what to do next and sometimes it does you a favor, especially in sport.”

Catch this battle of youth and experience go down at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14.

