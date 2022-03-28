"Is anyone else doubting me?" - Superbon comments on getting revenge and defending his title at ONE X

Featherweight champion Superbon Singha Mawynn put on a kickboxing masterclass against top contender Marat Grigorian. Not only did he defend his title at ONE X, but he also avenged a loss to a previous opponent.

The fight saw the titleholder pick up a dominant victory. The Thai-born champion attacked the body of the challenger with an assault of kicks.

Superbon took to Instagram after the fight to share his thoughts on his win. In three posts, he said:

"Is anyone else doubting me?... It All about techniques and game plans... Thank you for all support."

After defending his title, the Thai spoke with reporters backstage at ONE X. He had this to say on his victory and new ONE gold:

"It's beautiful but too heavy. But I can hold more, two or three more! ... I am so proud of myself and everyone from Thailand. I am proud to be from Thailand. This generation, we are fighters."

Check out the post-fight interaction below:

Also at ONE X, the finale of the Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix took place and saw Chingiz Allazov walk away the winner. Allazov will be next to challenge for the title.

On his next opponent, the champ said:

"He is good fighter, and good friend. In the ring, I beat him for sure. Wherever, whenever, we can do it tomorrow."

Superbon discusses revenge

In 2018 Superbon suffered a 30-second loss to Marat Grigorian. On March 26 at ONE X, he was able to successfully and dominantly avenge this los. On getting revenge on a fighter he had a defeat to previously, he told reporters:

"Today I've done my job. [People said] well you've lost to Marat. But today I show to them and show to the world, I beat him. I beat him back. And I am number one."

Speaking in front of the live Singapore audience, he remarked:

"I am so proud of myself. I tell the world I am the real number one. After I lose to him, he's got the power, I moved [away] from the power. Power cannot beat me right now."

The Thai fighter is currently the reigning champion of ONE Championship's featherweight division. He is on an impressive win streak that includes triumphs over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian.

