"The scariest part is that left hook lands all day long" - ONE Championship fans respond to Jackie Buntan hitting the punch machine

ONE Championship's strawweight Muay Thai dynamo Jackie Buntan recently tried out ONE's official punch machine and her results were astounding.

For a person of petite stature, Buntan can certainly pack a wallop. Even after scoring upwards of 5000 points, however, the 125-pound fighter, who fights for the inuagural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai belt, was not satisfied. Her words can send shivers down your spine:

"It's light work. [I'm] saving it for Friday."

If what Buntan is saying is true, then the punch machine hasn't recorded what she believes is her strongest punch yet. Not by a mile. Such confidence is needed to fight and win a world title bout this Friday. Fans are echoing this sentiment a hundred percent. Instagram user @fearless_tkd said it plainly:

"That's some power"

It was, however, famous YouTube martial arts instructor, enthusiast and lifelong martial artist Shane Fazen who said it best:

"The scariest part is that left hook lands all day long"

Whether or not that's her strongest, weakest, or 50% punch, one thing's for sure: if it lands on her opponent, Smilla Sundell, Buntan might see gold Friday night.

Jackie Buntan faces Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE Championship women's strawweight Muay Thai title

Jackie Buntan and Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell are on the brink of making history. Their co-headlining clash will determing ONE's very first female strawweight Muay Thai champion. Also, at just 17, if Sundell wins at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, she'll become ONE's youngest world champion ever.

There are a lot of stylistic and physical differences between Buntan and Sundell, not just their gap in age. Buntan is known to be highly technical with her strikes and uses fast and powerful punches to counter her opponents' advances. Sundell, on the other hand, is very tall and lanky but only uses her physical advantages sparingly. 'The Hurricane' has a penchant for being aggressive and swarming attacks to stun her opponents and drown them eventually.

Regardless of their differences, however, one thing's for sure: this ONE Championship title fight will be fireworks from start to finish. Power, finesse, technique vs. size, toughness and youthful aggression. Be sure not to miss it.

Edited by John Cunningham