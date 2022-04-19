"This fight is as much for me as it is for fight fans and my family" - Jackie Buntan talks about what a world title win would mean

Jackie Buntan is well aware of what a world title would mean for her growing legacy.

The Filipino-American striker has a chance to become the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion if she beats Smilla Sundell at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic April 22 which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Buntan, however, won’t be fighting for herself alone, she said that winning the world title would be a gift to her biggest supporters.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“This fight is as much for me as it is for fight fans and my family. Becoming the ONE world champion will only prove that I’m on the right path in the life I’m creating,” said the promising striker.

Buntan’s career in martial arts wouldn’t have blossomed if it wasn’t for her family, especially her older sisters.

Growing up with three older sisters, Buntan was the one who always tried to emulate everything that her siblings did. She eventually fell in love with martial arts when her sister's boyfriend Chris, who is now her brother-in-law, trained as a hobby.

It was Chris who showed her how to do a roundhouse kick, and it was at that moment that Buntan knew she would have a career in martial arts.

Buntan said in a previous interview with ONE Championship:

“I was like 11 at the time, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I wanted more."

Jackie Buntan will be a fighting champion

Buntan went on a flying start to her ONE Championship career, winning all three of her assignments against Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela Lopez, and Sundell’s former training partner Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

While she’s yet to become the champion, the 24-year-old expressed her excitement with the prospect of ruling over the young division.

Buntan said she would happily welcome any challengers who come her way if she does win the promotion’s newest championship:

“When I win the world title, there is an array of great fighters in my division. The division is still new, so I would like to see who climbs up the ranks."

Edited by Phil Dillon