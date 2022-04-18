"I don't think she can handle the power" - Jackie Buntan previews fight against Smilla Sundell

Jackie Buntan seemingly isn't worried going into her upcoming ONE Championship title fight. While her 17-year-old opponent Smilla Sundell has plenty of knockouts under her belt, Buntan says that she is the more technically sound striker in Muay Thai.

Leading up to their championship bout, which will be underway on April 22, Buntan said Sundell has never faced anyone as good as her. The Filipina-American said in a recent interview:

"I don't think she can handle the power and speed I have. To be able to see the holes and the timing. And have her run into big shots, big heavy shots, that will hurt her. I'm not too intimidated because with all the great accolades that she has, I know she hasn't fought anyone like me, my style power, my technicality."

Jackie Buntan is a smart and quick striker. She is best known for being a Muay Thai technician. At ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, her and the Swedish-born Sundell will battle for the inaugural ONE strawweight women's Muay Thai title. Both fighters are undefeated in the promotion so far.

Jackie Buntan would like to see a ONE strawweight Grand Prix

The women's strawweight division is rather stacked at the moment. With Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell set to lock horns in a matter of days, top contenders like Wondergirl Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela López, Iman Barlow will be keeping an eye on the matchup. Many of these fighters have held titles outside of ONE.

ONE recently announced the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix in its male division. Buntan believes that a Grand Prix in her weight class would be "awesome." In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she explained:

"100% I think that would be awesome. Every fighter loves competition and being in a Grand Prix type of setting is elite competition. I think that would be really fun. It would be great to be involved with it but I just feel like I've had the most success in terms of fights so far in my division so it would make sense to have the other women settle it out in terms of rankings and see where they are and go from there."

Before a Grand Prix can be considered, a champion needs to be crowned. Tune in on April 22 to see who will become the inaugural women's Muay Thai strawweight queen.

Edited by C. Naik