Watch: ONE Championship's Smilla Sundell drops a male fighter with a body shot

You don't want to be on the business end of Smilla Sundell's left hook to the body. The 17-year-old ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai fighter is one of the most exciting fighters to watch today. Her tall frame, swarming attacks and youthful aggression have been difficult to deal with, even for seasoned fighters.

In a YouTube video released by Sundell's gym, the renowned Fairtex Training Center, we see Sundell getting into a full-on Muay Thai fight with a male fighter. No, this is neither a gym sparring round nor a hard drill session. This is a real Muay Thai fight, with no shin guards, no headgear, and both fighters going 100%.

It's quite crazy as the caption of the video says this:

"Smilla Sundell stays active with a Fairtex fight."

The video was uploaded in early April, just a few weeks aheas of Sundell's title fight against Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai belt, set for this Friday, April 22. The athletes at Fairtex gym are not messing around. They get into actual fights just to "stay active." It also looks like this is a normal happening in their gym.

The fight, which was against Fairtex fighter Bongsak Sitpholek, was as hard-hitting as they come. The sound of shins crashing on forearms is quite frightening, as the impact was certainly felt despite getting blocked. It was clear that Bongsak was not holding back as he was answering Sundell's hard kicks and punches with his own.

In one of the exchanges, Sundell went for a lazy jab then followed it up with a thuderous body shot that would make 'Irish' Mickey Ward proud. The shot dropped Bongsak right away. 'The Hurricane' is a crazy storm to handle.

Watch the full fight here:

Smilla Sundell will face Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai belt

Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell might be on the brink of making history. At just 17, Sundell will be facing Fil-Am dynamo Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

If the young Swede wins, she'll become the youngest ONE Championship world champion ever, surpassing Angela Lee.

The strawweight bout has the potential to steal the entire show. Jackie Buntan is famous for being highly technical and fast. She's considered one of the fastest fighters on ONE Championship's roster today.

Sundell's suffocating aggression and hard punches to both the head and body will be key to dealing with Buntan's ultra-instinct and blindingly fast punches. Tune in on April 22 to see the the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard