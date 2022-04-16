"Smilla shrugged it off like it was nothing!" - ONE Championship's Smilla Sundell has an iron chin

Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell will be fighting for the inaugural ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai belt on April 22. Across the cage from the 17-year old Muay Thai prodigy will be Filipino-American dynamo Jackie Buntan.

If the Swede wins, she'll become the youngest female Muay Thai world champion in history.

On her debut in the ONE circle, Sundell utterly demolished Diandra Martin with a three-round shutout performance. The outing was so dominant that even with just one fight on the world stage, 'The Hurricane' received her first title shot. Sundell employed a pressuring kind of offense that was hard for Martin to deal with.

In one of the exchanges, Smilla was hit with a solid punch but ate it like it was nothing. ONE Championship highlighted her iron chin in an Instagram post:

"That's some CHIN 😨 Smilla Sundell battles for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against Jackie Buntan on 22 April! @smilla_fairtex"

One fan (@onetwo.matthew) on Instagram said it best:

"That was one nasty punch but Smilla shrugged it off like it was nothing! She is one tough cookie 💪🏼🔥👊🏼"

If she brings her granite chin and couples it with her powerful and aggressive forward momentum, Sundell might become the first ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion.

Smilla Sundell made a violent statement in her ONE Championship debut

On February 25, 2022 at ONE: Full Circle, ONE Championship was introduced to a new breed of Muay Thai killer – the 17-year-old buzzsaw named Smilla Sundell.

Against the very crafty Diandra Martin, Sundell showed the fire of youth as she kept pushing forward despite getting hit. Without taking a step back, she employed myriad punches, kicks, knees and elbows, both in range and inside the clinch.

Scoring knockdowns in the first two rounds, 'The Hurricane' touched Martin with almost everything she threw. Like the Terminator, Sundell walked her opponent down and dropped her with a left hook, automatically giving her the TKO win.

Watch her ONE debut here:

Edited by Aziel Karthak