"I will finish her and I will become a world champion" - 17-year-old Smilla Sundell promises to knock Jackie Buntan out at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Smilla Sundell is still too young to drink alcohol, but she’s old enough to gun for a world title in ONE Championship.

The 17-year-old striking phenom from Sweden will take on Filipino-American Jackie Buntan for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. Their fight will be the co-main event of the card, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 22.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell said she plans to knock Buntan out and become the youngest world champion in the promotion’s history.

Smilla Sundell said:

“I hate losing. I will become aggressive, I will finish her, and I will become a world champion. Jackie, don’t underestimate me. I want this belt and I will get it.”

Sundell has been a wrecking force in the sport, amassing an impressive 32-5-1 record. She also holds 22 victories and a win over a male opponent. She announced her arrival in ONE Championship with a third-round technical knockout win over Australia’s Diandra Martin in February 2022.

Buntan, meanwhile, went 3-0 in her first three fights in ONE Championship. The 24-year-old boasts victories over Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela Lopez and Sundell’s former training partner, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Smilla Sundell relishes training with ONE Championship star Stamp Fairtex

Smilla Sundell couldn’t ask for better training partners at Fairtex Gym during the lead-up to her fight against Buntan.

The teenager regularly trains with ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Sundell said Stamp has been an influential role model for her. She added that the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion usually gives her advice on how to become a better fighter.

“I see Stamp as a big sister and she is very inspiring. I want to be like her. She gives very good advice and helps me to become stronger. She pushes me to be better. Fairtex has opened the door for me to be a big star. Training with world champions here at Fairtex is good and inspiring, and they always push me to another level.”

We'll find out if Stamp's presence has done enough to turn Sundell into championship material at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22.

