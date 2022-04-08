Watch: Muay Thai phenoms Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Smilla Sundell spar ahead of the Swedish fighter's April 22 bout

Smilla Sundell is getting prepared for her Muay Thai title fight on April 22. For this, she is calling up only the best sparring partners.

Recently released footage shows the 17-year-old phenom from Sweden sparring with Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Check out Sundell and Rodtang sparring below:

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick Smilla Sundell sparring with Rodtang ahead of her fight against Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship on April, 22nd. Smilla Sundell sparring with Rodtang ahead of her fight against Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship on April, 22nd. https://t.co/SBLisiW0sY

Smilla Sundell shared the footage on her Instagram as well, with the caption:

"Had a few rounds with [Rodtang Jitmuangnon] today happy to have him here [Fairtex Training Center] he helps me before my fight in [ONE Championship]"

Sparring footage from Thailand is a bit more light-hearted. This appears to be serious. Sundell takes the center and pressures Rodtang against the ropes. She opens the exchanges with hooks and kicks in combination. The taller Swedish-born is also seen landing a combination of body strikes on her sparring partner who's on the ropes. Throughout the clip, Sundell can be seen throwing and landing well.

Rodtang made his professional debut at 15 and has amassed an impressive fight record of 267-43-10. Now, at 24, he has picked up titles in every organization he has competed in, including ONE Championship. Just a few weeks ago, the Muay Thai phenom fought Demetrious Johnson at ONE X.

Meanwhile, Smilla Sundell will be competing for her first world title in ONE Championship against Jackie Buntan on April 22.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Smilla SundellFINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! Smilla Sundell 🇸🇪 FINISHES Diandra Martin with a vicious combo in Round 3! 👊 #ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/bvD8FiT8vF

Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan for the Muay Thai strawweight title

ONE Championship will be introducing the women's strawweight Muay Thai championship on April 22. The inaugural title match will feature the decorated knockout artist Smilla Sundell against the tactician Jackie Buntan.

The Filipino-American Buntan has trained alongside kickboxing great Superbon. She is undefeated in the promotion after making her debut in 2021. On the upcoming title match against Sundell, Buntan told ONE Championship:

"I’m more than ready for that pressure. I know she’s going to come in with it, so she can come run at me… I really do believe I’m able to find the holes and run her into things that’ll hurt her, and hopefully put the brakes on her.”

Sundell made her debut in ONE in February 2022 with a dominant third-round knockout of Diandra Martin. She already boasts 33 wins with 22 coming by way of knockout. The 17-year-old will be looking to add a championship and another knockout on April 22. However, Buntan may have other plans.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship WEEKS AWAY Two World Title fights along with an EPIC World Title eliminator go down on 22 APRIL! #ONEChampionship WEEKS AWAYTwo World Title fights along with an EPIC World Title eliminator go down on 22 APRIL! #WeAreONE 2️⃣ WEEKS AWAY 🔥 Two World Title fights along with an EPIC World Title eliminator go down on 22 APRIL! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/4Xs9Hu06wJ

