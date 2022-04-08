"Smilla would DESTROY me in a fight" - Fans are in awe at Smilla Sundell's highlight reel ahead of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Smilla Sundell looks like a normal 17-year-old girl with a bright smile, but those in the know are well aware of just how tough she can be in the cage.

‘The Hurricane’ is set to fight Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22. Ahead of their bout, ONE Championship posted a highlight reel of her performances.

The Thailand-based teenage sensation from Sweden already had over 30 wins in Muay Thai before making her promotional debut in February 2022’s ONE: Full Circle. There, she knocked out fellow teenage phenom Diandra Martin in the third round, earning her spot against Buntan.

In the comments, fans warned that Sundell’s looks are no indication of how she operates when her gloves are on. One fan wrote:

“Never judge a book by it‘s cover😁”

Another fan believes that Sundell could be quite a challenge for Buntan, writing:

“I’m a total @jackiebuntan fan but I think this fight will be Fire 🔥 🔥🔥”

A third fan commented:

“I’m a pretty strong guy, but Smilla would DESTROY me in a fight 😱🥊💥”

Smilla Sundell’s power dropped a male fighter in a match

Smilla Sundell’s knockout win over Diandra Martin was no fluke. The Fairtex product has always had power in her hands and has proven it in the ring. Last year, she even got a chance to compete against a male Thai teenager since there were no available ladies in her weight class.

The fight didn’t last very long. In the first round, Sundell dropped her opponent twice with a body shot, with the referee deciding to stop the contest after the second one.

Sundell may have displayed her power against Martin, but at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, Jackie Buntan aims to show her a different level of competition inside the ONE circle.

Edited by C. Naik