Stamp Fairtex praises teenage sensation Smilla Sundell's dominant TKO win on Instagram

Smilla Sundell left martial arts enthusiasts stunned with her spectacular victory at ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25. The 17-year-old capped off her promotional debut with a splendid TKO of Diandra Martin.

The Swedish dynamo punished the Australian striker from the opening bell, dropping her twice in the first couple of rounds before putting the final nail in the coffin with two hooks and a straight left at 1:35 of the third stanza.

‘The Hurricane’s’ performance was so good that even former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex was left impressed.

The Thai striker, a teammate of Smilla Sundell at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, took to Instagram to share her views on the teenager’s first outing on the global stage.

Stamp posted:

“I [am] so proud of you.”

Come ONE X on March 26, there's high chance ‘the art of eight limbs’ practitioner does the same for Stamp. The latter takes on atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in the main event of ONE’s 10-year anniversary spectacle.

Stamp earned a shot at division gold following an outstanding run in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix last year. She picked up two decision wins in the quarterfinals and the semifinals before submitting Ritu ‘The Indian Tigress’ Phogat in the final. Lee, meanwhile, enters the match after a two-and-a-half-year break to focus on starting a family.

Smilla Sundell: “First we fight, then we hugged!”

Smilla Sundell was ruthless and ferocious in her quest to leave the Circle with her debut win. However, the Swede striker pushed that out of the window and shared a positive message with her rival.

They shared a couple of moments backstage and wrapped it up by taking a picture together. Smilla Sundell posted the picture on her Instagram account with this caption:

“First we fight, then we hugged! Thank you @diandramartin I guess tonight was very special for both of us, you are a really strong fighter. I’ll see you around, I think we both will look gorgeous tomorrow!”

The Swede's future seems bright, and if she can carry on this momentum throughout the rest of the year, ‘The Hurricane’ can expect to make a charge towards the inaugural ONE strawweight women's Muay Thai world title.

