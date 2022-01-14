"I'm coming for all of you" - ONE Championship's Tiffany Teo hints at move to atomweight after dominant Heavy Hitters win

Tiffany Teo did not mince words after her dominant submission win at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters on Friday, January 14.

Shortly after forcing Meng Bo to tap out to a rear-naked choke at the 3:45 mark of the second round, the feisty 32-year-old announced she is taking on all comers in the near future.

Speaking in her post-fight interview, Teo said:

"I'm open to fighting in other weight classes, so here's a shoutout to all atomweights, I don't know, strawweights, flyweights... I'm coming for all of you. I want to stay more active this year. I want to fight as many times as I can, so let's go, ladies!"

Fighting for the first time in more than a year, the Singaporean star smelled blood early in her return bout. Off a superb takedown, Teo almost locked Meng in the RNC before simply running out of time in the opening round.

True to her moniker 'No Chill', Teo then wasted no time in finishing the job in the second after more superior ground control in front of her hometown fans.

"I'm feeling really great. [It] feels good to be back in the Circle. It's been a crazy year-and-a-half away from ONE Championship. I'm really glad to be back here."

Teo spoiled for choice as she awaits winner of the Xiong Jing Nan vs. Ayaka Miura ONE Championship: main event

Of course, Teo still has unfinished business left in the strawweight division before she turns her attention to other weight classes.

Like a handful of fighters before her, she also picked Xiong Jing Nan to prevail against her Japanese challenger. Her opinion likely holds more weight given the fact she has already faced both women in her career.

"I feel like Xiong will probably get the win. I've fought against both girls and Xiong is really tough. She has really good scrambles on the ground and I really don't see how Ayaka is gonna get a submission."

Teo was responsible for ending Miura's three-year undefeated streak from 2017 to 2020. Xiong, meanwhile, attached her name to Teo's two career losses in 2018 and 2020.

Edited by Harvey Leonard