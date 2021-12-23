ONE Championship: Tiffany Teo sees the silver lining in her losses against Xiong Jing Nan

Tiffany Teo is ready to return to ONE Championship and will be competing against Meng Bo in January 2022. 'No Chill' owns a professional record of 9-2 with both of her losses coming against reigning champion Xiong Jing Nan.

The last time Teo stepped inside a ONE Championship cage was with Xiong way back in October 2020. It was the second time that she fought the Chinese fighter and Teo enjoyed the competition despite the unanimous decision loss.

"In my last fight with Panda [Xiong Jing Nan], I really thoroughly enjoyed the fight a lot even though I lost. I felt like I improved a lot as a fighter," Teo said in an interview with ONE Championship. "I felt really good after the fight actually, most of the injuries were just superficial injuries. Some bruises and some cuts."

It was a much better performance by Teo, considering their first match ended with a knockout victory for the champion in the fourth round. Since their first encounter at ONE Championship, the Singaporean fighter had a challenging training camp leading to their rematch because of the pandemic. Despite the odds, Teo is happy to see herself improve and compete better against Xiong Jing Nan.

According to Teo:

"It just made me realize how badly I wanted to fight, how badly I wanted to be in the cage despite all the odds, all the things against me. I would say ‘you know what, let’s just f**king do this.’ So I guess it’s the environment that made me realize that you know, I want to fight and I know that I have what it takes to be a champion one day."

Tiffany Teo is itching to compete once again in ONE Championship

After taking a year-long break from competing in ONE Championship, Tiffany Teo feels rejuvenated and ready to go. 'No Chill' still got to train despite the pandemic restrictions but took the downtime to strengthen her mind.

"In fact, I want to say, after I was released from quarantine, I hopped right on to do the David Goggins challenge. I was running, I can’t remember how much I ran. I did like a two-day marathon, just a couple of days after the fight. I felt really good.," said Teo. "Yeah, I’m fully recovered physically, and mentally I wasn’t really affected. I felt like it was a great performance. We both left it out there in the cage. Win or lose, I’m happy with my performance for that night."

Teo is still the No.1-ranked female strawweight fighter in ONE Championship despite the loss. Her nine professional wins are evenly split into three knockouts, three submissions and three decisions.

