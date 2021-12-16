Singapore's Tiffany Teo to face China's Meng Bo at ONE: Heavy Hitters

Former ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger ‘No Chill’ Tiffany Teo is making her highly anticipated return to the circle very soon.

According to a report by Straits Times, Tiffany Teo is scheduled to battle Chinese fighter Meng Bo at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14, ONE Championship’s first event in 2022.

Speaking to Straits Times, Tiffany Teo was quoted as saying:

“I’m always excited to be back in the Circle. I haven’t been as active as I would’ve liked to be in the past one year. There were some fight offers but due to certain circumstances, I was not able to accept the fights."

Tiffany Teo was last seen in a grueling five-round war with reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion, ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan, who represents Singapore’s Evolve MMA. It was a hotly contested battle, with Tiffany Teo proving her toughness throughout the duration of a 25-minute firefight.

Against Meng Bo, Tiffany Teo faces an equally dangerous Chinese foe who likes to throw hands.

Meng Bo was last seen squaring off against Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Although she nearly had Phogat finished in the first stanza, the Indian fighter came roaring back in rounds two and three to dominate Meng Bo en route to a unanimous decision victory. For Meng Bo, the Tiffany Teo fight is also a chance at redemption.

“I’m excited to meet Meng Bo in the Circle this time round, it’ll be exciting [with] both of us coming off a loss. I think we’ll both be looking to finish the fight. I’m ready for the fight. I’ve been training hard and…I hope to put on an exciting performance for my fans and for everyone watching. This time round, there might be an audience, so I’m looking forward to that," Tiffany Teo said.

Tiffany Teo leads a growing women’s strawweight division

ONE Championship’s strawweight division is still in its infancy, but the number of good fighters is growing. Leading the charge is Tiffany Teo herself, who has been a mainstay in exciting fights.

Throughout her career, Tiffany Teo has scored impressive victories, including wins over top grapplers Michelle Nicolini and Ayaka Miura. On two occasions, Tiffany Teo challenged for the strawweight belt against Jing Nan but fell short. The Singaporean is hoping that this latest run towards the title will land her world championship glory.

One thing about Tiffany Teo is, she’s getting better with each fight. It probably won’t be long until she has ONE Championship gold wrapped around her waist.

