"I'm ready for my next challenge" - Ritu Phogat makes epic comeback beating No. 2-ranked atomweight Meng Bo at ONE: Empower 

Ritu Phogat clinched a stellar decision win over former title contender Meng Bo in the atomweight grand prix at ONE: Empower on Friday night.

The former freestyle wrestler fought her way back from a near stoppage in the first round. She displayed immense resolve and picked up a second consecutive win in ONE Championship:

"I will obviously want to face the toughest fighters on the block to prove my mettle. I am ready for my next challenge no matter who the opponent is. I want to go ahead in the competition fighting the best and prove it to myself that I am the best of the lot," Ritu Phogat said in the post-fight press conference.

The victory took Ritu Phogat a step closer to the title fight she has been chasing for nearly two years now.

Ritu Phogat 🇮🇳 is HYPED after her upset win over second-ranked atomweight Meng Bo! Who do YOU want to see her face in the World Grand Prix semifinals? @PhogatRitu #ONEEmpower #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/1gWyOoWlNu — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 3, 2021

Ritu Phogat almost got finished in the first round as Meng Bo defended her takedowns and clocked her hard. Phogat somehow managed to hold on.

In the second, Ritu pressured forward and managed to keep Bo down for a considerable amount of time. Bo finally got to her feet, but Ritu managed to evade danger.

The final round was total domination from Ritu Phogat. She got clipped hard on the chin with a front kick and heavy hands. The shots caused her to bleed. She eventually took Meng Bo down and kept her there for the whole round. Constant ground and pound followed.

Phogat did not get a finish but picked up a unanimous decision win.

Ritu Phogat: "I consider myself to be the best in the atomweight division"

Ritu Phogat revealed in the press conference that rankings do not matter to her much. She considers herself to be the best in the world in her division:

"This doesn't matter to me but I want to give my best shot and I consider myself to be the best in the atomweight division. It doesn't matter to me whether I am no. 1 or no. 2 in the division. I know I am the best and very soon I will show it to the world as well," Ritu Phogat stated.

The event itself was a historic one overall. ONE: Empower delivered on the promise of an evening full of intense action as the world's first all-female mixed martial arts fight card.

