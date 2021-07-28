"I have that hunger in me" - Ritu Phogat determined to do whatever it takes to win upcoming fight at ONE: BATTLEGROUND

Indian MMA sensation Ritu Phogat is gearing up to make a successful return to the ONE Circle this week.

Phogat is scheduled to face Chinese atomweight contender Lin Heqin at ONE: BATTLEGROUND, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, July 30.

In her last fight, Ritu Phogat lost via split-decision despite putting up a valiant effort against Vietnamese-American fighter Bi Nguyen.

Phogat learned a lot from her loss to Nguyen and looks to take it in her stride while continuing her journey towards the pinnacle of the women's atomweight division. Phogat believes the loss has helped her grow as a fighter. In a ONE Championship press release, the 27-year-old said:

“I’ve lost before, during my wrestling days. Winning and losing is a part of sports. That is the past. What has happened, has happened. You can’t change that so why worry about it? You always learn from your wins and your losses, especially from your losses,” Ritu Phogat said.

'The Indian Tigress' knows that she faces a tough task in her next fight. Her opponent is far more experienced than her and holds an impressive professional record of 14-2-1. Despite this, she's confident about securing a positive outcome.

“She is a very good fighter and also has more experience than me. But I have that hunger in me that ignites my performance on any given day. So I will keep that momentum going within me. I’ve studied her and I have prepared accordingly. I prefer not to comment on my opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. I’m going to let my performance do the talking.” Ritu Phogat said.

Ritu Phogat hopeful of earning a spot at the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix

Ritu Phogat was supposed to compete in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, but her loss to Nguyen cost her a spot in the eight-participant bracket.

Phogat is currently taking it one step at a time and is thinking of nothing but winning her next fight. But if a win earns her a spot in the tournament, she'll be more than happy to grab the opportunity.

“I want to do my bit and get a win out of this next fight. That’s my goal and that’s what I’m working towards. If that win takes me back to the Grand Prix, then I will embrace that with open arms,” Ritu Phogat said.

In the main event of ONE: BATTLEGROUND, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against highly-rated prospect Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

In the co-main event, former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang will go up against Leandro Ataides in a middleweight bout.

