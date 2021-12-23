ONE Championship: Tiffany Teo doesn't think Meng Bo is as tough as Xiong Jing Nan, Ritu Phogat

Tiffany Teo is about to make her return to ONE Championship after being away for more than a year. 'No Chill' is set to take on Meng Bo in Asia's premier MMA promotion's first fight card of 2022; ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Singaporean fighter has two losses in 11 professional MMA bouts while being 6-2 in ONE Championship. Both of her losses came against Xiong Jing Nan. However, she sees Meng Bo as a step down in competition.

"How do I think she compares to Xiong Jing Nan? I don’t really know if I’ll call her tough, I’ve watched a few of her fights, and I’ve never really seen her weather through any storm. I feel like a lot of the girls, they just gave her too much respect for her knockout power," said Teo in an interview with ONE Championship.

Bo came to ONE Championship back in November 2019 and had a three-fight winning streak. Her momentum was halted by Ritu Phogat during the quarter-finals of the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix.

Having not competed in the Grand Prix tournament, Teo has been following ONE Championship religiously, making her observations during the fight between Bo and Phogat.

According to Teo:

"Recently her fight with Ritu, Ritu just dominated her for two full rounds and she had no answer for that, right? She couldn’t get back up from the ground. She was just dominated, ground-and-pounded for two full rounds even though she knocked Ritu down earlier in the round. So tough, I would think Ritu is tough but Meng Bo, I wouldn’t use the word tough to describe her."

Bo enters her bout with Teo holding a professional record of 18-5. Interestingly, Bo has six knockouts, six submissions and six decision victories to her name.

Tiffany Teo excited for ONE Championship as Singapore eases pandemic restrictions

The pandemic limited ONE Championship to having their fights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Furthermore, the organization had challenges bringing foreign fighters into the country.

Singapore has been slowly relaxing its restrictions for the past few months and Teo believes that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I think it’s great that Singapore’s opening the doors more to foreigners and getting more people to travel to Singapore and also travel out of Singapore. So that’s definitely good for the MMA industry, you can fly more fighters in, and definitely good for ONE Championship," said Teo. "I’m looking forward to more events at the Singapore Indoor Stadium where there can be an audience and just kind of have some form of normalcy again, kind of like the pre-COVID days."

