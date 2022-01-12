Xiong Jing Nan wants the winner of Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex 

Xiong Jing Nan is set to defend her strawweight title against Ayaka Miura at ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday, January 14th. The Chinese fighter claims she's keen to take on the winner of the upcoming atomweight showdown between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex.

Lee, the reigning ONE atomweight champion, has been on hiatus following the birth of her daughter. In her absence, Stamp won the atomweight Grand Prix to earn the opportunity to challenge for the atomweight title.

Xiong has faced Lee on two occasions, with both women claiming a win apiece. The trilogy bout has been rumored for quite some time now. The strawweight champion recently admitted she wants to take on the winner of Lee vs. Stamp and that a move back down to atomweight is on the cards.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the Shandong-born fighter said:

"Of course I want that trilogy fight with Angela. I've been thinking about that fight for a long-time. I'm looking forward to the trilogy and of course I want to fight Stamp too. She's so amazing - she got the big prize in the Grand Prix. Maybe in the future I will move down to atomweight and it will be in the near future."

ONE's strawweight queen is one of the most successful female champions in MMA history. If she beats Ayaka Miura on Friday, she would have defended the belt six times. Included in that run is the 2019 win over Angela Lee in Tokyo, where the Chinese star secured a TKO finish in the final round.

The Kunlun veteran then challenged Lee for the atomweight belt. However, 'Unstoppable' exacted her revenge with a rear-naked choke in the dying seconds of the fight.

Xiong Jing Nan has no doubts about Angela Lee's hunger

Angela Lee has not competed since October 2019 and still doesn't have a confirmed date to take on Stamp Fairtex. Despite the 25-year-old's extended absence from the ONE Circle, Xiong Jing Nan believes that her rival will be more driven than ever upon her return.

The strawweight queen said:

"Angela will definitely still have the hunger to defend herself. Now that she's a mum, she'll want to set an example to her baby and her mentality will have grown as a mum as well. Of course, Stamp has a chance to win against Angela. They're both outstanding athletes and they're good in different areas."

If Xiong gets the win over Ayaka Miura this weekend, she will have cleared out the strawweight division with victories over each of the top 5 contenders. The 33-year-old admits she's open to the trilogy with Angela Lee at either strawweight or atomweight, but the latter seems more likely.

The champion made it clear during online media interviews on Tuesday that she's gunning to become a two-division champion as she looks to make history and further propel the MMA scene in China.

Watch the full interview with Xiong Jing Nan below:

