Watch: How Stamp Fairtex punched her ticket to a world title shot against Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex didn’t take long to make history upon debuting for ONE Championship in 2018.

Stamp made her mark by defeating Kai Ting Chuang for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship. Less than four months later, she returned to the ONE Circle to challenge for the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship. The Thai fighter defeated Janet Todd via unanimous decision after a 15-minute war to claim the belt.

Making history as the promotion's first two-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex was not content to stop there. Shortly after, Fairtex made her transition into mixed martial arts and shocked the world when she ran the table during the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, defeating ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat in the tournament final.

ONE Championship’s official Instagram revisited Stamp’s epic win over Phogat to punch her ticket to a world title shot against reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

“Stamp Fairtex RIPS the armbar!”

Fairtex’s elite striking carried her through the first two rounds of the tournament. Her skill on the ground against a world-class wrestler such as Phogat then gave way to a spectacular moment in ONE Championship history.

Angela Lee lives up to her nickname ‘Unstoppable’ in a showdown with Stamp Fairtex

With her win in the World Grand Prix, Stamp will face the only world champion in the division's history, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee. The two squared off at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March. Going into the bout, the odds had Lee as a slight favorite, but many were backing Fairtex, especially after her surprising submission win over Phogat in the tournament finals.

Early in the bout, Fairtex's striking was on display when she landed a nasty left to the body that immediately backed up the champion. Stamp laid on the strikes, looking for a first-round finish. With the referee nearly stepping in, Lee weathered the storm and managed to work Stamp down to the ground, ending the first round in a dominant position.

Coming out for the second round, Lee immediately initiated a grappling exchange, getting Stamp down to the mat once again. ‘Unstoppable’ took over from there, dominating the former two-sport champion on the canvas. With only seconds left in the round, Lee locked in a rear-naked choke, leaving Stamp with no choice but to tap out.

After the highly entertaining bout between the two, fans have been clamoring for a rematch. While both fighters have acknowledged that a second meeting is likely inevitable, no official word regarding their returns has been made as of yet.

