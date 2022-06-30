“I’m not perfect in the sport” - Janet Todd stresses the importance of constantly improving as a fighter

Janet Todd has been the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion for more than two years now. However, she’s never one to stop improving as a fighter.

She knows that there’s always a test in one’s fighting career and for her, the next one comes in the form of Spanish striker Lara Fernandez. The two women will meet at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title on July 22. It will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Todd has a chance to become a rare two-sport world champion. She recently said in an interview with ONE Championship that being a titleholder isn’t always the end goal.

The Boxing Works representative pointed out that welcoming new challengers is what makes world champions greater than they are. She stressed that getting better in one’s chosen craft is always an endless process.

Janet Todd said:

“I think that’s the part I love about this sport, too. There are always new people coming up. And once you get the belt, it doesn’t mean that you stay up there. You have to constantly find ways to improve and get better. I’m not perfect in the sport, either.”

She added:

“It’s always a challenge, and I’m always trying to problem-solve. And I think that’s in my nature to do that. So I think that’s part of the reason why I love this sport so much.”

Todd is enjoying the best stretch of her career so far, after having won her last six matches in ONE Championship.

The 36-year-old was five matches into her ONE Championship career when she became the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion. She beat Stamp Fairtex for the gold strap in February 2020.

Since her win over Stamp, Todd has won two more tough bouts against Alma Juniku and Anne Line Hogstad.

Janet Todd guns for two-sport world champ status

Janet Todd will have a chance to join ONE Championship’s exclusive list of double world champions. That is if she beats Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159.

So far, there are five fighters who have held two concurrent belts in the organization. They are Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, and Reinier De Ridder. A win over Fernandez would ultimately put Todd in the exclusive club.

Furthermore, she could join Stamp as the only two fighters in the history of ONE to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Doing that, however, is far easier said than done.

Fernandez is already an accomplished fighter even before she steps foot inside the Circle. The Spanish star owns two bronze medals in the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations. She has also won world titles under WBC Muay Thai and ISKA.

