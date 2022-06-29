“I think they would love it” - Janet Todd thinks American fans will enjoy ONE Championship kickboxing and Muay Thai

As Janet Todd re-enters the ONE Championship circle, she will be looking to add a Muay Thai World Championship to her list of accolades. Already the reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion, 'JT' will face debuting Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

A month later, ONE will make their highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime with a massive flyweight world championship rematch between reigning titleholder Adriano Moraes and challenger Demetrious Johnson.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Janet Todd discussed the newly formed partnership with Amazon and the opportunity to present North American fans with more exposure to Kickboxing and Muay Thai:

"Oh, yeah. I think they would love it. I mean, I think people in the western hemisphere know about ONE Championship, especially, because, you know, they have some of the best Muay Thai and kickboxing athletes in the world in this promotion. So at least the Muay Thai and kickboxing enthusiasts know about ONE Championship. And yeah, I definitely think having Muay Thai fights in the MMA gloves will definitely pique their interest."

ONE Championship debuts on Amazon Prime this summer

In late April, ONE and Amazon Prime announced a multi-year partnership that will witness the promotion bringing its star-studded cast of combat sports superstars to the North American streaming service. Hosting 12 events annually, the first is scheduled to take place on August 26.

Airing during prime time in the United States and Canada, ONE 161 will be the first event broadcast on Prime Video and will feature a highly anticipated flyweight world championship bout between reigning champion Adriano Moraes and challenger Demetrious Johnson.

The bout will be a rematch of their ONE on TNT contest in April 2021. In their first meeting, the Brazilian became the first man to ever knock out Johnson, attacking the American's chin with a knee.

'DJ' bounced back by defeating Muay Thai icon Rodtang in a mixed-rules bout at the promotion's 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March.

That same night, Moraes defended his world title against Yuya Wakamatsu. 'Mikinho' scored a third-round submission via guillotine to retain the belt. The 33-year-old will attempt to defend his championship belt for a third time as he runs it back with former UFC champion Demtrious Johnson on August 26.

Check out the full first fight below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far