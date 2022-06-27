“It’s like a double-edged sword” - Janet Todd on why she stepped away from social media

Janet Todd is turning her focus solely towards her next world title fight, and one way to fully achieve that is to step away from social media.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion will take on Lara Fernandez for the interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash. The event will take place on July 22 and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Todd has a chance to achieve rare double champ status at ONE 159 and she knows she has to get rid of any distractions if she wants to fully concentrate on the match against Fernandez. To do that, she has decided to stop using social media.

Janet Todd told Sportskeeda MMA:

“It's like a double-edged sword, but the part that social media is good about is connecting people. And I do appreciate that, you know? I haven't talked to family and I don't see them every day. It allows me to connect to them.”

She added:

“But the downside to it is I feel like, I just find myself, when I'm on social media, when you start scrolling, you start comparing yourself to some of the posts that come up. And I just hate doing that. Because why am I comparing myself with somebody else's life? And usually, when you post, it's usually like a highlight, right? It's not the behind-the-scenes grind that you're going through. So, I found myself comparing my behind-the-scenes against somebody's highlight, and it just didn't make me feel good about myself. I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I was comparing myself against other people.”

Todd’s Instagram is still up, but she hasn’t posted on the platform since May 2021.

Janet Todd can join exclusive champ-champ club

There have been five people whave held two world titles simultaneously in ONE Championship and Janet Todd could very well join that exclusive club.

Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, and Reiner de Ridder have held two titles at the same time in ONE Championship, giving them the distinction as the only double champions in the promotion’s history.

Todd will increase that club’s membership to six if she beats Fernandez for the interim strap. If she wins the Muay Thai belt, she will also join Stamp as the only two fighters who have claimed two-sport glory in ONE.

Her opponent Fernandez, however, is no pushover. The Spanish striker is an accomplished kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, even before she joined ONE Championship, having won WBC Muay Thai and ISKA titles outside of the organization.

