"I AM READY" - Lara Fernandez stoked for Janet Todd interim Muay Thai title bout at ONE 159

Lara Fernandez will make her ONE Championship debut on one of the biggest stages in the world, competing for the interim atomweight Muay Thai championship against promotional standout Janet Todd.

Going down as the co-main event of ONE 159 on July 22, Fernandez shared her excitement for the opportunity on Instagram. 'Pizza Powder' shared the following message, which has been translated:

"HERE IT IS! My time has finally come. On July 22 I will face Janet Todd for the ONE interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. I've been living in a cloud since I received the news It's time to keep bursting training and leaving my skin until the day comes, my day. I AM READY."

Fernandez will have her hands full against Janet Todd. Going back to 2019, Todd has won six straight fights in the ONE Circle, winning the ONE Championship atomweight kickboxing title in the process. Todd earned notable wins against Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Stamp Fairtex. Most recently, Todd defeated Anne Line Hogstad in April via knockout. It was the second fight in her transition to Muay Thai. She now stands to become a two-sport champion if she can best Fernandez at ONE 159.

Lara Fernandez looks to add another championship to her mantle at ONE 159

In May, it was announced that Lara Fernandez had signed a two-year agreement with ONE Championship. Fernandez is currently the reigning WBC Muay Thai flyweight champion, ISKA super featherweight titleholder and a two-time IFMA (International Federation of Muaythai Associations) amateur champ.

Training in kickboxing since she was 14 years old, Fernandez has amassed an impressive record of 40-13-3 in combat sports. Adding Fernandez certainly improves an already competitive ONE Super Series roster, which includes ONE's youngest champion Smilla Sundell, fast-rising mixed martial arts star Stamp Fairtex, and celebrated striker Anissa Meksen.

Fernandez and Todd will fight to crown an interim champion for the division, while current champion Allycia Rodrigues is out following the birth of her son. No timetable has been set for Rodrigues' return to the ONE circle, but when she arrives, it will be Lara Fernandez or Janet Todd there to greet her.

