Janet Todd names her favourite fighters in ONE Championship

Janet Todd has established herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. The American is the reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion and is competing for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 159 on July 22nd where she'll take on Spain's Lara Fernandez.

The Californian spoke to SportsKeeda in an exclusive interview ahead of the bout where she named some of her favorite fighters on the roster.

"ONE Championship has the best fighters in the world. I always like watching Nong-O because he's so slick and so relaxed. You've also got Superbon in there now. I also like watching Capitan too. He's really good."

'JT' certainly has good taste in fighters. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion. The Thai legend has reigned supreme since 2019 and has successfully defended the belt on five occasions.

The 35 year-old is arguably one of the best Nak Muays of all-time, and has won all eight of his fights inside the Circle. Janet Todd is on a solid run herself, having racked up six straight victories.

Meanwhile, her admiration for Superbon is fitting. The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion is ranked at #2 in the featherweight Muay Thai division, so gunning for two world titles is something the pair have in common.

'Capitan' has also enjoyed plenty of success in both sports. The Petchyindee Academy favorite is the former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion and has won multiple world titles in Muay Thai, including the 2019 Lumpinee Stadium Super Welterweight belt.

Janet Todd sees Fernandez as a 'good technical fighter'

Boasting wins over former world champions like Stamp Fairtex and Kai Ting Chuang as well as the formidable Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Todd has endured a variety of elite challengers since arriving in ONE.

In Fernandez she faces a debutant who is a WBC Muay Thai world champion and 11 years her junior. Looking ahead to the bout, the 36-year-old said

"I've watched a couple of her fights. I watched her Lion Fight fight against Amy Pirnie and Amy is one of the top-level fighters as well. I thought she did very well against Amy. Very traditional Muay Thai style. Likes to counter with kicks. Likes to apply pressure. I think she's a good, technical fighter."

Outside of her upcoming clash, Janet Todd has endured constant criticism from fellow atomweight Anissa Meksen. The former Glory champion has two straight wins inside the Circle and feels she has done enough to warrant a world title shot. The champ admits that the french fighter could be next in line and feels a clash with her is inevitable.

Watch the full interview below:

