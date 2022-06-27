Janet Todd feels the best she's ever been ahead of Lara Fernandez fight

Janet Todd wore her customary beaming smile when she spoke to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of her upcoming interim atomweight Muay Thai world title fight against Lara Fernandez at ONE 159: De Ridder vs Bigdash.

The American is clearly delighted to be back in action as she looks to add to an impressive six-fight winning streak inside the circle.

The '2021 ONE Super Series Female Fighter of the Year' is equally adept at competing in Muay Thai as she is in kickboxing, where she currently reigns as world champion.

At 36 years old and with numerous accolades on her resume, 'JT' has been sharpening her tools and believes she's currently at the peak of her powers,

"Definitely. I strive to be better every time I step into that ring... I've been working on the timing of my kicks that have been coming out in sparring, which I like to see. Just little techniques here and there that I practice which if you can execute during a fight is even better. It's those little things where you can see the progress that make the sport really enjoyable for me."

Janet Todd has been one of the standout performers in ONE Super Series in recent years, and half of her victories since signing with the promotion in 2019 have come via knockout. With atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Rodrigues currently on hiatus following the birth of her baby boy, Janet Todd has an incredible opportunity ahead of her.

While there have been double world champions in ONE previously, Todd can join MMA double titleholder Reinier de Ridder as currently one of only two fighters to hold a belt in two divisions simultaneously.

Catch our full interview with Todd below:

Janet Todd admits Anissa Meksen fight is "a matter of time"

Anissa Meksen has been very vocal about wanting to fight Todd. The Frenchwoman has been gunning for the Californian's kickboxing strap and has demanded that she "put the belt on the table."

She also went so far as to call the champ "a chicken." When asked if a fight with Meksen is inevitable, Todd told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think it's a matter of time. I would like to have a kickboxing fight with Anissa Meksen, especially with her history of being at the top at Glory for a long time. I think it would be a good matchup."

Janet Todd is understandably more focused on Fernandez for the time being. The Spaniard is 11 years younger and a multi-time world champion.

Rodrigues will no doubt be keeping a close eye on proceedings, with a unification bout likely on the horizon for later in the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far