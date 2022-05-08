“Happy Mother’s Day to the moms that guide us” - ONE Championship honors its mom fighters

ONE Championship is home to some formidable fighters who are also loving moms when they’re not competing.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the promotion posted a greeting on Instagram for the fighting moms in the roster. The caption reads:

“Happy Mother's Day to the moms that guide us with resilience, strength, patience, and perseverance, and who go above and beyond for us every day ❤️ @angelaleemma @allycia_phuketfightclub @alonarassokhina90 @juliemezabarba @hertati88”

Among the fighters mentioned in the post are ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and atomweights Alyona Rassohyna, Julie Mezabarba, and Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol.

Lee took a break from competition in late 2020 after learning that she was pregnant with her first child. In March 2022, she returned to defend her world title for a fifth time at ONE X. ‘Unstoppable’ got a second-round submission win over Stamp Fairtex to officially become the first 'mom champ' of ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues announced her pregnancy not long after winning her world title. She will have the chance to be the next 'mom champ' when a worthy challenger emerges for her crown.

Rassohyna is responsible for handing Stamp her first MMA defeat before suffering a split-decision loss in their rematch a few months later.

Mezabarba announced her arrival in the circle by defeating former world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi but fell to Stamp in her next appearance. Finally, Lumban Gaol is a veteran of the circle with seven wins to her name.

Strong women of ONE Championship set to compete at ONE 157

While they may not be moms yet, several strong women in both the atomweight and strawweight divisions are scheduled to showcase their talents at ONE 157.

Muay Thai star Wondergirl Nat Jaroonsak will make her MMA debut in the women’s strawweight division against promotional newcomer Zeba Bano of India. In another bout, American star Alyse Anderson battles Asha Roka in an atomweight clash.

ONE Championship has constantly championed female fighters. In September 2021, the promotion held its first all-female event in Singapore, ONE: Empower. Five women currently hold a world title in ONE and more could be added with the growth of emerging female talents in martial arts.

