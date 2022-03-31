"Never underestimate Momstrength" - Champion Angela Lee celebrates title defense with her baby

Angela Lee has been very humble and grateful since successfully defending her ONE Championship atomweight title less than a week ago.

She celebrated the main event victory with her baby, Ava, and thanked her supportive fans on Instagram with the post:

"#MOMCHAMP. It's so good to be back home in Hawaii. Truly grateful for all the love that we've been receiving. It's crazy that the fight was only 4 days ago!"

The champion also added a heartfelt celebratory message with her infant:

"I wanted to share these photos that [ONE Championship] captured during my photoshoot on fight week. This was actually taken 4 days before the fight... Before the new belt was actually mine... But Ava already knew this would be ours and so she claimed it with a big kiss! For those who doubted... Never underestimate #MOMSTRENGTH"

Before the fight took place, ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le admitted how impressed he was with Angela Lee having a child, then getting in shape and defending her title. He told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview:

"In awe of how she's in here fight week. Taking care of the baby with her family. She's about to go through obviously like open workouts and training, this cutting weight, not eating what she would normally eat... So she can make weight. I talked about it with my wife actually... I don't know if I could do it. She is amazing."

Next challenge for Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex was the top contender by way of winning the atomweight Grand Prix in 2021. Now, Angela Lee is getting ready for her next fight and she already has someone in mind.

Some have said that her next fight should be either of the two atomweight victors from ONE X, i.e., South Korea's Seo Hee Ham or Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia.

But instead, Lee called for a much more prestigious matchup. She wants ONE Championship's strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. Lee said:

“I feel like there's unfinished business with that lady. And, you know, I want to wrap it up. I think that’s the fight to make. I feel very comfortable in the atomweight division but I’m going up to strawweight and try to get that title as well.”

Angela Lee's challenge for the strawweight championship means that Lee is taking aim at being a double champion in ONE Championship. The two, Lee and Xiong Jing Nan, have fought previously and are currently tied at 1-1. A third fight would end their trilogy.

