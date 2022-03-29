"I think that’s the fight to make" - Angela Lee has unfinished business with strawweight champion

Angela Lee made a triumphant return when she defended her ONE women’s atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X.

The longtime champion successfully defended her belt for the fifth time and she’s now eyeing another shot at Xiong Jing Nan’s ONE women’s strawweight world title.

In her media availability session following her fight, Angela Lee said that she has unfinished business with Xiong and a third fight should happen between them.

Lee said:

“I feel like there's unfinished business with that lady. And, you know, I want to wrap it up. I think that’s the fight to make.”

Angela Lee and Xiong went for each other’s world titles in 2019. Xiong won the first meeting in March 2019 via a fifth-round technical knockout to retain her ONE women’s strawweight world championship. However, Lee exacted revenge in October of that same year, submitting Xiong with a rear-naked choke to defend her ONE women’s atomweight world title.

‘Unstoppable’ said that she feels comfortable at atomweight, her natural weight class, but she’s open to move up if it means getting a shot at a second world title. She added:

“I feel very comfortable in the atomweight division but I’m going up to strawweight and try to get that title as well.”

Angela Lee gives advise to Stamp Fairtex

Angela Lee was the personification of her nickname when she submitted Stamp Fairtex with 10 seconds left in the second round of their headlining bout at ONE X.

After the fight, Lee expressed her admiration for Stamp and adviced the Thai striking superstar to just always do what’s best.

“My advice to her is follow her heart and see that's a very personal decision. If she feels like she wants to go back to her striking roots and go get her titles back in Muay Thai and kickboxing, then do it. If you feel like you still love MMA, you want to keep developing, then do it."

Stamp, the ONE women’s atomweight World Grand Prix Championship winner, is relatively new to MMA, having started in the sport in 2018. However, she is a seasoned veteran in Muay Thai, which helped her win both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in 2019.

“I have nothing but love for Stamp. She is a wonderful person. She's so sweet. After the fight, I gave her a big hug and told her to come to Hawaii and train. She’s developing very nicely. I told her ‘you've only been doing mixed martial arts for a couple of years and you're doing great. You’re doing amazing.’ Props to her and her team.”

