ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE 157

ONE Championship has finally revealed the full card for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, adding two more bouts to the previously announced pairings.

On Instagram, ONE Championship bared the complete list of matches happening on May 20. The caption read:

“🔥 ONE 157 FIGHT CARD 🔥 Get ready for two Muay Thai World Titles and the first round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, featuring Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty, and MORE 👑 Plus, BJJ phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo make their ONE submission grappling debuts against the legendary Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon!”

The photo featured the addition of a featherweight kickboxing bout between Davit Kiria and Mohammed Boutasaa, as well as ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout between Sherzod Kabutov and Denis Puric.

Boutasaa joined ONE Championship on the strength of a spotless 15-0 professional kickboxing record. ‘Too Sharp’ will make his promotional debut at ONE 157 against the 40-19 Kiria.

The Georgian striker failed to advance past the semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. He will look to bounce back in a big way with a win against Boutasaa.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Kabutov and Puric will be a battle of new faces in the promotion.

Kabutov boasts a 61-10 record and regularly trains with ONE veterans Mehdi Zatout, Samy Sana and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand. Puric, meanwhile,is 38-11 in his career and trains at the famed Tiger Muay Thai gym.

ONE 157 will feature all the disciplines showcased in ONE Championship

ONE Championship celebrates martial arts by showcasing athletes in MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling. ONE 157 will feature all those disciplines in a single event.

Petchmorkaot Petchyindee will defend the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Jimmy Vienot in the main event, while ONE strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will battle Joseph Lasiri in the co-main.

Meanwhile, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals will pit the best fighters in the division in six of the 16 bouts of the event.

Tye and Kade Routolo will also make their ONE Championship debuts in submission grappling matches against veterans Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki.

The May 20 event will also feature two kickboxing bouts and four MMA contests, featuring the likes of Rade Opacic, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak.

Edited by Harvey Leonard