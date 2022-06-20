Come back to Muay Thai, I’m waiting for you - Anissa Meksen calls out Stamp Fairtex

Anissa Meksen is hungry for a fight she’s setting her sights on the best fighters in the division, starting with Stamp Fairtex.

The French-Algerian striker took to Instagram to share some highlights of her performances in ONE Championship to further prove that she should be in line for a world title opportunity.

In the caption, she looks ready to face the winner between Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159. She wants to earn the opportunity by taking out anyone in the division, naming Stamp in particular. ‘C18’ wrote:

“@onechampionship Give me a fight before the end of summer waiting chicken @jmcoakle vs @larafdz13 💯 Anybody in my division ! @stamp_fairtex come back to muaythai I’m waiting for you 👊🏽”

Targeting Stamp can help legitimize Meksen’s claim for a world title in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. The Thai superstar held the crown for both sports before shifting her focus to MMA.

Stamp currently has eight wins in her young MMA career. She won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship, besting seven of the top fighters in the world to prove that she is more than just a striker.

However, a matchup with a fighter of Anissa Meksen’s caliber could be a good reason for Stamp to return to her striking roots.

Anissa Meksen looking for a match against Janet Todd

Anissa Meksen has made no secret that she wants to face Janet Todd for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

To her dismay, Todd is set to compete for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title against WBC and ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE 159 on July 22nd. If ‘JT’ wins their matchup, she will become a two-sport world champion like Stamp Fairtex.

Meksen has already proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in ONE Championship. She knocked out Cristina Morales in the second round of their kickboxing matchup and completely outclassed Marie Ruumet in their Muay Thai bout.

Defeating an established star like Stamp Fairtex could help take Meksen closer to a much-anticipated match with Todd. The American has said that she is open to fighting Meksen in any sport, so we could see the pair standing across each other in the circle very soon.

