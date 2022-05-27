"Big bulls***" - Anissa Meksen responds to ONE 159 interim atomweight Muay Thai title fight 

Anissa Meksen did not hold back in expressing her feelings following the news of Janet Todd’s next fight.

On Thursday, May 26, news broke that ONE 159 on July 22 will be headlined by a battle for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title between Todd and Spanish striker Lara Fernandez.

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



si.com/mma/2022/05/26… Breaking: ONE 159 co-main event pits Janet Todd against Lara Fernandez for interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Title Breaking: ONE 159 co-main event pits Janet Todd against Lara Fernandez for interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Titlesi.com/mma/2022/05/26… https://t.co/oY9bVdElSO

On her Instagram stories, Meksen posted a photo of the announcement and did not have any kind words to say about the news.

Anissa Meksen said:

“Big bulls*** 🤢 🤮”

Since winning the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title from Stamp Fairtex in 2021, Todd has competed twice in Muay Thai in a bid to climb the rankings and conquer a second sport.

'JT' will now get her chance to accomplish that goal at ONE 159 against the recently-signed Fernandez.

Fernandez is the reigning WBC Muaythai World Flyweight champion and the reigning ISKA World Super Featherweight champion. With a 40-13-3 striking record prior to joining ONE Championship, she certainly has the credentials to challenge for a world title.

Meksen’s reaction comes naturally, as she has been advocating for a match against Todd since her arrival in 2021.

Anissa Meksen believes she deserves a world title shot

Anissa Meksen has over 100 bouts to her name and is a 18-time world champion from various major promotions around the world.

The French-Algerian superstar is one of the most accomplished strikers in the world and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today regardless of gender.

While she believes that her resume is enough to prove that she deserves a world title opportunity, she has never looked for handouts and has been willing to prove herself in the circle.

Meksen made quick work of Cristina Morales in her ONE Super Series kickboxing debut with a second-round knockout in 2021. Earlier this year, she competed in her first ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout and dominated Marie Ruumet through three rounds of action.

After running through the competition place in front of her, Meksen was hoping Janet Todd would be her next opponent. However, the latest development in the ONE atomweight world title scene could mean that it may take a while before she gets her hands on the American champion no matter the outcome of her next match in July.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew