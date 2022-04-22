“I'm an 18-time world champion, I deserve the title" - Anissa Meksen wants Janet Todd after fight against Marie Ruumet

Anissa Meksen is setting her sights on Janet Todd and the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world championship.

The French-Algerian star will take on prodigy Marie Ruumet in an atomweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this Friday, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. During ONE Championship’s virtual media day, Meksen said she feels that she deserves to get a shot at Todd after she fights off Ruumet:

“I am here for the belt so this fight will be good for me. And after that, a title shot against Janet Todd. You know, I'm an 18-time world champion, I deserve the title.”

Meksen was already an established name in Muay Thai and kickboxing, amassing an impressive record of 101-5 and winning world titles under Glory, WBC Muay Thai, and Kunlun, among others.

Her first fight in ONE Championship saw her dominate Cristina Morales, eventually taking a second-round finish in September 2021. Slamming Todd for inactivity, Meksen said:

“I want to face Janet Todd because she hasn't fought for one year. She hasn't defended her belt for two years. So it's crazy for me, you know. I am here for the title shot, of course,” said Meksen.

Anissa Meksen is ready for Marie Ruumet

While Meksen has her sights on Todd, she's not overlooking Ruumet. The Estonian star is a rising name in the sport, building a solid record of 31-9. Her last match under ONE Championship saw her take a convincing unanimous decision win over Little Tiger in August 2020.

33-year-old Anissa Meksen said she was impressed with Ruumet’s career trajectory and wished her younger opponent luck ahead of their contest.

“I'm really focused on the fight on Friday. And that's, you know, really what I'm preparing for. So that's, you know, all my energy, all my focus is there… Yes, she's quite complete. Good, striking good elbow, but nothing too special. So I wish her good luck,” said Meksen, who is 11 years older than Ruumet.

Nevertheless, Meksen is looking for a strong performance in the fight so she can set up that coveted title match against Todd soon.

“Well, my goal is clear. I'm here to win within the time. You know, I'm not there to win by KO, you know. I'm just there to win."

Edited by Avinash Tewari