”My goal is to finish the fight in the first round" - Anissa Meksen sees an early win against Marie Ruumet

Anissa Meksen is one of the greatest strikers of her generation and she now plans to stamp her mark in ONE Championship. The multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will face Marie Ruumet at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. She is confident of knocking her opponent out.

Meksen is headed to her second match in the promotion. However, she’s already looking ahead at a potential title match against ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Meksen said she plans to take a quick win over Ruumet and, hopefully, set up a match with Todd:

“My goal is to finish the fight in the first round. When I see her open up, I will touch her. Since I signed with ONE Championship, my goal has been clear. I want to take the belt in kickboxing, so I want to face Janet Todd. I want this fight as soon as possible.”

The 33-year-old from Tiger Muay Thai added that Ruumet has never faced a fighter of her caliber:

“[Ruumet] doesn’t have a lot of experience, and she’s never fought a girl like me. I’m experienced, a world champion. My striking is simply better than hers. I have good skills, good punches, and good kicks. And yes, I’m confident.”

Meksen, who holds an impressive 101-5 record, made her debut for ONE Championship in September 2021. The match saw her knock out Cristina Morales with a left hook in the second round.

‘C18’ owns a stacked resume having won titles in GLORY, WBC Muaythai, World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, and Kunlun Fight, among other promotions.

Anissa Meksen has Janet Todd in her sights

Anissa Meksen is adamant that she will eventually face Janet Todd for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title. The only hindrance, Meksen feels, is Todd’s perceived reluctance to face her.

Meksen said she’s been calling Todd out any time she gets but feels the American doesn’t have the same desire as her.

"She wants to face me, but she doesn’t respond when I speak about her. She wants to face me; I want to face her. So let’s make this fight as soon as possible."

Todd won the title from Stamp Fairtex back in February 2020 and has successfully defended the strap twice against Alma Juniku and Anne Line Hogstad.

