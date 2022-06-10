"I can't control what other people say" - Janet Todd denies avoiding Anissa Meksen; says she'll fight in either sport

Janet Todd is itching to get back in action, and she’s not avoiding anyone, including Anissa Meksen.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Todd revealed that she believes that Meksen is definitely a deserving challenger as she raises the level of competition in the promotion.

Janet Todd said:

“I do think Anissa is one of the top-level fighters, and I do believe that she brings up the level of competition in our division, which is exactly what we want because it will raise the level [of] competition of the whole weight group and it only makes us better. I think she’s a good addition to the ONE roster.”

Meksen has been very vocal in challenging the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and alleged that Todd is scared to face her.

‘JT’ cleared the air by saying she’s willing to step in against Meksen in any sport, be it kickboxing or Muay Thai. However, she said that she can’t control the opinions of others, including ‘C18’.

“Yes, of course [I'm willing to fight her]. Like I said, I think she brings up the level of competition, right? That’s what we want for ONE Championship. We want to fight the best to be the best. I can’t control what other people say or what other people think. I can only control what I do, and my own actions and my own thoughts, so that’s that,” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

Janet Todd to star in the co-main event of ONE 159

Janet Todd will be back in the circle on July 22, where she faces WBC Muay Thai and ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez in the co-main event of ONE 159. Their match will be for the interim ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

After winning the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, Todd won two contests in the Muay Thai division in her hopes of challenging for a world title in a second sport. She will get her shot against Fernandez, who will make her debut on the global stage of ONE Championship.

If Todd were to emerge victorious at ONE 159, she said she would be willing to wait for ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to be 100% or defend the interim world title.

This should be welcoming news for Anissa Meksen, who has claimed dominant victories in Muay Thai and kickboxing over her first two matches in the circle. Whatever sport they fight in, Todd vs. Meksen will surely be an explosive matchup.

