Lara Fernandez embraces the heat amid training camp prep for ONE 159 title fight

It’s about to heat up in Spain, and Lara Fernandez is also heating up her training ahead of her ONE Championship debut.

‘Pizza Power’ is set to face Janet Todd for the ONE interim Muay Thai world title at the co-main event of ONE 159 on July 22nd. With summer coming to Fernandez’s home country of Spain, she shared on her Instagram Stories that it’s about 37-degrees Celsius during her training day. She said that while she loves training in such hot weather, it was quite different today.

The translated caption Lara Fernandez wrote reads:

“I like to train with these temperatures.🤓✌️ But today he almost gave me something🥵”

Based on the emoji, it looks like she almost caught a heat stroke because of the heat. Even if it’s normal for Fernandez to train in hot weather, the intensity may be a bit higher this time around. After all, the 25-year-old is gearing up for the biggest world title opportunity of her career.

In an interview with Fight Record, Fernandez said that she is in her best form yet with her current training schedule.

“It’s good. I feel stronger than ever. I train six days a week and twice a day and I feel better than any other time."

Lara Fernandez is determined to win gold at ONE Championship

Lara Fernandez has won the WBC and ISKA world titles and she is now aiming to claim gold in ONE Championship.

She has a great opportunity to fulfill that goal in just her first match with the promotion against Janet Todd at ONE 159. However, even a loss will not deter her from her goal.

During her interview with Fight Record, Fernandez said that she’s willing to work her way back into world title contention in case she loses or even sets her sights on the kickboxing world title.

“If I win the [ONE Championship] title, I would like to hold it the most time possible. I would like to fight in kickboxing as well. If I don’t win the title, I would like to try it again. Maybe I can win the kickboxing title as well.”

