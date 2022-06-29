“I thought that was really cool” - Janet Todd excited for ONE premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Decorated striker Janet Todd will step back into the ONE circle on July 22nd when she meets ONE debutant Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Todd, the current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, will look to follow in the footsteps of fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex and become a two-sport champion at ONE 159. Following July's event, ONE Championship will make its debut on Amazon Prime on August 26th with the second half of a doubleheader. The event will be broadcast during U.S. primetime.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, 'JT' discussed the promotion's partnership with Amazon and her excitement for ONE's increased North America exposure.

"I thought that was really cool. Especially, since I subscribe to Amazon Prime and a lot of people [are subscribed too]. I think it's about time. You know, I love ONE Championship and I love what it stands for. I believe in the values, you know, about hard work, discipline, and respect. And I'm glad that they're able to stream that on Amazon Prime now. So, you know, it's gaining more popularity in the West. Because on the East side, I think, ONE Championship is very, very popular but [now] gaining more recognition in the West. And I think that this is a big step towards that."

Scheduled to go down at ONE 161 on Amazon Prime is the highly anticipated rematch between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Who should challenge "JT" for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title next?



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Janet Todd makes it look easy 🤯Who should challenge "JT" for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title next? Janet Todd makes it look easy 🤯Who should challenge "JT" for the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title next?#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/bSiNgV5jnr

After conquering the world of kickboxing, Janet Todd looks to add Muay Thai gold to her resume

After capturing the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship at ONE: King Of The Jungle in February 2020, Janet Todd is looking to etch her name in the history books by becoming a two-sport world champion. Standing across from her will be the reigning WBC Muay Thai world flyweight and ISKA world super featherweight champion Lara Fernandez.

While speaking to GiveMeSport, Todd discussed the differences between competing in kickboxing versus Muay Thai, as well as the preparation she goes through, physically and mentally, when training for one compared to the other.

"In terms of mental or physical? For mental it’s the same whenever I’m competing, I’m always staying prepared for a fight no matter whether I’m competing in kickboxing or Muay Thai. In terms of physical, it is different because of the rules and size of the gloves, so my defensive training and clinch work ahead of a Muay Thai contest is very different."

Should she emerge successful, Janet Todd has confirmed that she would like a title unificiation bout with reigning Muay Thai world champion Allycia Rodrigues.

"I’d love to unify the titles, and I also really want to continue defending my ONE Kickboxing Championship. It all really depends on what the company offers me. I’m willing to take on whatever they have!"

Check out her fight against Stamp Fairtex below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far