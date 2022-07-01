“If I fought her again, I can knock her out” - Stamp Fairtex says she can finish Angela Lee in rematch

Stamp Fairtex knew she messed up when she lost to Angela Lee during her ONE women’s atomweight world championship bout last March. She’s also aware that the mistakes she made served as learning points for her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Stamp felt that she’s already found early success against Lee in the main event of ONE X. She knew that her superior striking would be the catalyst for a potential win. But she also admitted that her grappling was still far below than what Lee possessed.

Nevertheless, the Thai superstar is confident that she can knock Lee out in the event they face each other for a second time.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“I felt really bad [that I didn’t get the knockout]. I knew she was scared of the body shots, so that’s what I went after. After fighting her the first time, I know that if I fought her again, I can knock her out and I can win. Because I know how she fights now, I’ve experienced it.”

Stamp nailed Lee with a cracking left hook to the liver in the first round and had the defending world champion reeling. Lee, however, recovered from the hellacious body strike to weather Stamp’s flurry of offense.

It was in the second round that Lee dragged Stamp into the canvas, forcing the Thai into her grappling wheelhouse. Utilizing her excellent mat skills, ‘Unstoppable’ slapped in a tight rear-naked choke that forced the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion to submit.

In hindsight, Stamp said she needs to work on her grappling.

“I need to train my Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills more, for sure. And I should be more careful in the next one.”

Stamp Fairtex earns her BJJ purple belt

A consummate professional, Stamp Fairtex isn’t one to be content with what she’s achieved so far in her fighting career.

Stamp is regarded as one of the best strikers of her generation, having held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously. Despite her esteemed striking credentials, Stamp also worked to become a better and more well-rounded mixed martial artist.

This past June, the Fairtex Gym fighter took a massive step in her MMA development when she earned her purple belt from mentor Jason Burnworth.

“Grateful for everything that you have done for me @sparkybjj - for teaching my very first BJJ class and supporting me through thick and thin. Thank you for the promotion (again)! Oss,” Stamp posted on Instagram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far