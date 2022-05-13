"Learn how to throw a liver shot" - Fairtex Training Center posts Stamp Fairtex tutorial

Stamp Fairtex is an expert striker with a lifetime of experience in Muay Thai and kickboxing and is now teaching fighters how to improve their liver punch.

The Fairtex Training Center recently shared a video in which it teaches the correct technique on how to throw a devastating liver strike. Below is the post shared on social media:

"Learn how to throw a liver shot like Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion [Stamp Fairtex] at [Fairtex Training Center] in Pattaya, Thailand!"

A liver strike has the ability to incapacitate one’s opponent. Almost every fighter, regardless of experience, can get dropped from a liver strike.

For example, at ONE: Full Circle in February 2022, 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil earned a knockout victory against Filipino fighter Jeremy Pacatiw using a liver strike, although it was with a knee.

"GNARLY LIVER SHOT. Fabricio Andrade shuts down Jeremy Pacatiw!"

At the ten-year anniversary event of ONE Championship, named ONE X, Angela Lee was looking to defend her atomweight championship against Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp was able to hurt the reigning champion with a punch to the liver but was not able to capitalize on it and finish the champion. Lee ultimately won the fight with a second round rear-naked choke submission.

Three Dog Mike @M_Lynx_3000 The absolute joy in the face of stamp fairtex when she realized she really rocked Angela lee with that body shot, is mildly terrifying The absolute joy in the face of stamp fairtex when she realized she really rocked Angela lee with that body shot, is mildly terrifying https://t.co/KoLarL0Gtc

After their fight, Angela Lee said on Instagram:

"Never thought I'd be able to fight through a liver shot."

Stamp Fairtex always brings the action

Win or lose, Stamp may be the most exciting female MMA fighter in the world. She is always in exciting and action-packed bouts. She is a multi-sport champion, having held titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Stamp Fairtex looks to dethrone Angela Lee at ONE X!



| 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Shot for shotStamp Fairtex looks to dethrone Angela Lee at ONE X! #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets Shot for shot 😱Stamp Fairtex looks to dethrone Angela Lee at ONE X!#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/HfHdd0CVrj

At the age of 21, she began her journey in MMA. Before that, she competed exclusively in kickboxing and Muay Thai. She won many of her MMA fights via stoppage, i.e., either by knockout or a submission.

Can the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion dethrone Angela Lee at ONE X? #ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Tickets bit.ly/ONEXTickets Stamp Fairtex eats FISTS for breakfast 🥣Can the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion dethrone Angela Lee at ONE X? #WeAreONE #ONEX | 26 March | Tickets Stamp Fairtex eats FISTS for breakfast 🥣Can the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion dethrone Angela Lee at ONE X? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/SdTbz9uWBV

In 2021, Stamp incredibly submitted the Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat with an armbar. This victory helped her capture the title of ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix Champion.

In the post-fight interview, Stamp commented on what it means to win the title:

"This belt proves my path on the MMA journey. So even though I come from a Muay Thai career, today I got to prove that I am worthy of this path in MMA."

Stamp is expected to make a return to MMA in ONE Championship later this year.

