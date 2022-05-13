"Learn how to throw a liver shot" - Fairtex Training Center posts Stamp Fairtex tutorial

Stamp Fairtex is an expert striker with a lifetime of experience in Muay Thai and kickboxing and is now teaching fighters how to improve their liver punch.
The Fairtex Training Center recently shared a video in which it teaches the correct technique on how to throw a devastating liver strike. Below is the post shared on social media:
"Learn how to throw a liver shot like Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion [Stamp Fairtex] at [Fairtex Training Center] in Pattaya, Thailand!"
A liver strike has the ability to incapacitate one’s opponent. Almost every fighter, regardless of experience, can get dropped from a liver strike.
For example, at ONE: Full Circle in February 2022, 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil earned a knockout victory against Filipino fighter Jeremy Pacatiw using a liver strike, although it was with a knee.
"GNARLY LIVER SHOT. Fabricio Andrade shuts down Jeremy Pacatiw!"
At the ten-year anniversary event of ONE Championship, named ONE X, Angela Lee was looking to defend her atomweight championship against Stamp Fairtex.
Stamp was able to hurt the reigning champion with a punch to the liver but was not able to capitalize on it and finish the champion. Lee ultimately won the fight with a second round rear-naked choke submission.
After their fight, Angela Lee said on Instagram:
"Never thought I'd be able to fight through a liver shot."
Stamp Fairtex always brings the action
Win or lose, Stamp may be the most exciting female MMA fighter in the world. She is always in exciting and action-packed bouts. She is a multi-sport champion, having held titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.
At the age of 21, she began her journey in MMA. Before that, she competed exclusively in kickboxing and Muay Thai. She won many of her MMA fights via stoppage, i.e., either by knockout or a submission.
In 2021, Stamp incredibly submitted the Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat with an armbar. This victory helped her capture the title of ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix Champion.
In the post-fight interview, Stamp commented on what it means to win the title:
"This belt proves my path on the MMA journey. So even though I come from a Muay Thai career, today I got to prove that I am worthy of this path in MMA."
Stamp is expected to make a return to MMA in ONE Championship later this year.