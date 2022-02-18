Jonathan Haggerty says Stamp Fairtex is 'an inspiration'

Jonathan Haggerty has heaped praise on Stamp Fairtex ahead of her atomweight world title fight against Angela Lee at ONE: X.

The Thai is a former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion in ONE. In December 2021, she was crowned the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion when she submitted Ritu Phogat. If she beats Lee in March, she'll have won an unprecedented fourth belt inside the ONE Circle.

Speaking about Stamp in the wake of his recent win over Mongkolpetch at ONE: Bad Blood, Haggerty said:

"For sure I'm inspired. It's amazing what she's done. Hopefully I can follow in her footsteps."

The Brit is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion. He suggested that competing in Mixed Martial Arts would be 'the final goal' in his career. The Brit could be getting stuck in sooner rather than later.

Despite being awarded a $50k bonus for his performance last Friday, the Kentish striker explained that instead of overly celebrating the win, he'd be going right back to training. With rival Rodtang set to take on Demetrious Johnson in a special mixed rules bout at ONE: X on March 26th, the UK fighter is keen to step in should anything happen to either fighter ahead of the big show.

Jonathan Haggerty emphasizes title credentials

The Englishman's primary goal is to win back the flyweight crown in Muay Thai. The Orpington-native lost his belt to Rodtang via unanimous decision in a classic bout in 2019. Haggerty came up short again the following year, with 'The Iron Man' scoring the TKO. The champ was streaming his rival's win over Mongkolpetch, and the would-be challenger believes he deserves the next title shot over the No.2-ranked Superlek.

"Me and Rodtang have got that mutual respect now. But everytime we do meet obviously all that will go out the window and we'll throw it down as hard as we can. Thank you for watching Rodtang and make sure you're ready," said Haggerty. "I deserve it [the title shot]. Me over Superlek all day long. I've dedicated my life to this. It's worth it. It's paying off," he continued.

The 24-year-old is riding a three-fight winning streak. With his status as the No.1 contender, it appears to be a case of 'when' and not 'if' he gets his trilogy fight against Rodtang and another crack at the belt.

