"Stamp Fairtex made quite the impression in ONE Warrior Series" - A throwback to Stamp's knockout victory

Stamp Fairtex left quite the memory in the combat sports world when she debuted in ONE. She later held both kickboxing and Muay Thai ONE Championship title and in 2018 she made her MMA debut with the organization.

Her first professional MMA fight was against Rashi Shinde in the ONE Warrior Series. Stamp was able to impress fans when she won this fight by way of a headkick knockout just 19 seconds into round one.

"Stamp Fairtex made QUITE the impression in ONE Warrior Series."

After this fight, she won three of her next four MMA bouts, all via stoppage. In 2021, Stamp reached the pinnacle of her career when she submitted Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat via armbar to capture the ONE atomweight Grand Prix championship title.

She then later faced reigning champion Angela Lee at ONE X for the undiputed division championship. The two had a very entertaining fight, however 'Unstoppable' Lee was able to win this bout by way of second-round submission.

Stamp Fairtex is still seeking championship gold in MMA, and Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon says she will still likely earn in.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon discusses Stamp Fairtex's MMA championship prospects

Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon spoke to ONE Championship in an interview and said that Stamp Fairtex will still be able to earn a title in MMA if she continues to work as hard as she has been.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA World Champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the World Grand Prix... "‘Let’s keep up good work. We still have a long way to run. The goddess of victory didn’t smile upon us this time."

While she may not have a fight officially scheduled, Stamp is likely to step back into the ONE circle later in 2022. She is on a quest to earn gold in ONE Championship. She needs a win in the competitive atomweight division to get on track for a title shot.

