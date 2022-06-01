"Your smile melts my heart" - Stamp Fairtex posts new gym selfie

ONE Championship women's atomweight Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex took a moment during a recent training session to post a selfie for her fans on Instagram.

In the post, Fairtex can be seen smiling. The caption read:

"Your smile melts my heart."

The last time we saw Stamp in the ONE circle, it was at ONE X against reigning ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. While the challenger hurt Lee early with a well-placed body shot, it was Lee who emerged victorious with a second-round submission via rear-naked choke.

During the post-fight interview, Lee admitted that the body shot hurt, but confirmed that she had been through worse, specifically when giving birth to her daughter. Lee said:

“That body shot hurt. But I can tell you that my contractions that I went through when I was labor hurt more than that.”

While Stamp has not committed to a return to the ONE circle as of yet, she could return to Muay Thai or kickboxing should she choose to take a break from the grappling aspects of mixed martial arts.

Stamp Fairtex says she needs to gain more experience in mixed martial arts

Following her loss to Angela Lee at ONE X, Stamp Fairtex acknowledged in an Instagram post that she needed more experience in mixed martial arts. The Grand Prix champ said:

“I would like to say sorry to all of my fans, my team and my boss. I did my best last night but I can’t take the world title back to my home country. I learned a lot from this fight and accept that I have to gain more experience and MMA skill. After I come back to the camp, I will train harder and will come back a better version. And congratulations Angela Lee,” she added, giving the champion respect. “You are my idol.”

With a respectable record of 8-2-0 in mixed martial arts, Stamp has more than shown she can hold her own in the sport. Her record includes an impressive second-round submission over 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat in the atomweight GP finals.

As a former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and ONE's 2021 Female Fighter of the Year, there is no doubt that Stamp Fairtex has the tools and the talent to compete at the highest level in any field she chooses.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating her return to the ONE Circle no matter the circumstances.

