"Stamp is my idol" - 'Wondergirl' backs former teammate for MMA world title

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak has drawn comparisons to Stamp Fairtex and it's easy to see why. Both women came up at the famed Fairtex gym in Pattaya and flourished in Muay Thai before transitioning to mixed martial arts.

Having moved to Marrok Force last year, Jaroonsak secured the perfect start to her MMA career at ONE 157 last week. She tapped out India's Zeba Bano with an armbar in the first round.

Despite just being a year younger, 'Wondergirl' looks up to Stamp and holds her in high esteem. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she backed her former teammate to win the atomweight belt:

"Stamp is my idol. She's really cool... Last time she almost finished Angela Lee with a body shot. Stamp is still young and she can improve a lot. I believe she can be a champion. Just like Angela said to her after the fight."

Before losing by second-round submission in her atomweight title fight with Lee, Stamp was riding a three-fight winning streak. The third of those victories came in the Grand Prix final against Ritu Phogat. The Rayong native shocked the world by submitting 'The Indian Tigress' in the second round. It was a remarkable feat and showcased how far Stamp's overall game has evolved in recent years against arguably the best grappler in the division.

'Wondergirl' believes Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga would be "fun"

Having trained at Fairtex with Stamp and then Marrok Force with Zamboanga, Jaroonsak has experienced being friends and teammates with both women.

Each fighter is coming off a loss, and they're ranked at No.1 and No.3 in the division. The pair remain friends, but with Seo Hee Ham taking on Angela Lee for the belt, they appear to be on a collision course to duke it out inside the circle. 'Wondergirl' stated:

"Let's see. It will be a good fight if they end up fighting in the end. One day, they are going to fight even though they are friends. They have to even though they are friends because they are on top of the division. I don't want to say who I think will win as they're both my friends, but it will be a fun fight!"

If and when the two friends go toe-to-toe, it will be a narrative that will certainly attract interest from fans. Meanwhile, Nat Jaroonsak's own MMA career is bound to captivate the masses given her ability, and particularly if she can continue to finish off opponents as she did last Friday.

